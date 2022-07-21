Construction notice: Wellington Street East lane reduction starting July 26 until the end of 2023

At Macdonell Street

Notice date: July 21, 2022, 2022

About the project

The City is reducing the number of northbound through lanes from two to one on Wellington Street East at Macdonell Street. This is a pilot project to help reduce the number of collisions in this area, as identified in the 2017-2021 collision report.

This pilot project allows people choosing to walk, drive or cycle to navigate the area safely, a key element of Guelph’s strategic plan.

Lane reduction begins July 26

The lane reduction is expected to begin on or about Tuesday, July 26, 2022 and will remain in place until the end of 2023. Access will be maintained for vehicles turning right and left to Macdonell Street and going straight through the intersection to Woolwich Street.

Additional parking

Additional parking will be added to Woolwich Street north of Macdonell Street in the curb lane for the duration of construction.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalks in this area will remain open and accessible during construction.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout the duration of construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important pilot project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Steve Anderson, C.E.T., Manager, Transportation Engineering

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2037

[email protected]