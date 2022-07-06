Construction notice: Silvercreek Parkway North and Speedvale Avenue West intersection starting on July 18

Speedvale Avenue West from Silvercreek Parkway North to Dawson Road, Silvercreek Parkway North from Willow Road to Woodlawn Road

Notice date: July 6, 2022

About the project

The City is working with Capital Paving to replace the water main along Speedvale Avenue West.

Work begins July 18

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, July 18 and take about two weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Silvercreek Parkway closed

Silvercreek Parkway North will be closed completely, both northbound and southbound lanes, between Willow Road and Campbell Road.

Lane reductions

There will be lane restrictions on Speedvale Avenue West, between Dawson Road and Hanlon Expressway during construction. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Delays should be expected. Please follow posted signs for safety.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalks in this area will remain open and accessible during construction.

Guelph Transit

Guelph Transit Route 20 will be on detour via Woodlawn Road and Hanlon Expressway.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Ken Vanderwal P.Eng. Manager, Technical Services

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2319

Mobile 519-221-1002

[email protected]