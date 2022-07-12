Construction notice: Paisley Street, Norfolk Street and Commercial Street lane reductions starting July 13

Notice date: July 12, 2022

About the project

Bell is installing conduit, ground level boxes and pedestals on Paisley Street, Norfolk Street and Commercial Street.

Work begins July 13

Work is expected to start on or about Wednesday, July 13 and take about 3 days to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions on Paisley Street, Norfolk Street and Commercial Street

There will be lane reductions on Paisley Street, Norfolk Street and Commercial Street during the project. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Please follow posted signs for safety. A full road closure is not planned; however, delays should be expected.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalks in this area will remain open and accessible during the project.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Paulo de Oliveira, Utility Coordinator

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260×2341

[email protected]