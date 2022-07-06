Construction notice: Paisley Road closed starting July 25 and Elmira Road South lane reduction starting August 8

Whitelaw Road to Stephanie Drive

Notice date: July 6, 2022

About the project

Kieswetter Excavating Inc. is installing sewer and water pipes and repaving the road surface.

This project supports a development project at 201 Elmira Road South. For more information about the development, please contact [email protected].

Work begins July 25

Work on Paisley Road is expected to start on or about Monday, July 25 and take about two weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Work on Elmira Road South is expected to start on or about Monday, August 8 and take about two weeks to complete, weather permitting.

The work on Paisley Road and the work on Elmira Road South will not happen at the same time.

Paisley Road closed and detour in effect

Paisley Road will be closed to through traffic from Elmira Road South to Whitelaw Road during the project. Traffic will be detoured along Wellington Road 31/Paisley Road, Wellington Road 32, Speedvale Avenue West and Elmira Road North. Local traffic will be permitted along Wellington Road 31/Paisley Road, however, there will be no through access between Whitelaw Road and Elmira Road South.

Elmira Road South lane reduction and detour in effect

Elmira Road South will have a lane reduction between Paisley Road and Stephanie Drive during construction. No southbound traffic will be permitted along Elmira Road South, and no left turn will be permitted onto Elmira Road South from Stephanie Drive. Southbound traffic will be detoured along Paisley Road, Imperial Road South, Wellington Road 124, Fife Road and Elmira Road South.

Northbound traffic on Elmira Road South will be permitted.

Pedestrian access

The south multi-use path on Paisley Road will be closed between Elmira Road and Whitelaw Road during the Paisley Road work. The west sidewalk on Elmira Road South will be closed at Stephanie Drive during the Elmira Road South work. Please use the nearby crossings to use alternate sidewalks.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

Guelph Transit

Guelph Transit Route 18 will be temporarily detoured during the Elmira Road South work. Visit guelphtransit.ca for information about stop changes and route detours.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Maps of construction areas

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Louise Cottreau

Kieswetter Excavating Inc.

519-699-4445

[email protected]

or

Jason Robinson, Construction Engineering Technologist II

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2241

[email protected]