Construction notice: Norfolk Street lane reduction and sidewalk closure starting July 18

Cork Street West to Macdonell Street

Notice date: July 12, 2022

About the project

Rogers is installing new facilities along Norfolk Street.

Work begins July 18

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, July 18 and take about one week to complete, weather permitting.

Pedestrian access

The east sidewalk in this area will be closed to pedestrians during construction. Please use the nearby crossings at Macdonell Street and Norfolk Street to use the east sidewalk.

Property access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected.

Parking on the west side of Norfolk Street (from Cork Street West to Macdonell Street) will be prohibited as of June 18.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Paulo de Oliveira, Utility Coordinator

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260×2341

[email protected]