Construction notice: Dawson Road and Speedvale Avenue West intersection closed August 2

Speedvale Avenue West from Silvercreek Parkway North to Edinburgh Road, Dawson Road from Willow Road to Woodlawn Road

Notice date: July 15, 2022

About the project

Capital Paving is replacing watermains along Speedvale Avenue West.

Work begins August 2

Work is expected to start on or about Tuesday, August 2 and take about two weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Dawson Road closed

Dawson Road will be closed completely, both northbound and southbound lanes, between Willow Road and Campbell Road.

Speedvale Avenue closed

Speedvale Avenue will be closed completely, both eastbound and westbound lanes between Edinburgh Road to Silvercreek Parkway.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalks in this area will remain open and accessible during construction.

Guelph Transit

Guelph Transit Route 20 will be on detour via Woodlawn Road and Hanlon Expressway. Please visit https://guelph.ca/living/getting-around/bus/ for details.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Ken Vanderwal P.Eng.

Manager, Technical Services

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2319

Mobile 519-221-1002

[email protected]

Kyle Gibson

Construction Contract Administrator

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

Mobile 519-831-5636

[email protected]