Construction notice: Dawson Road and Speedvale Avenue West intersection closed August 2

Speedvale Avenue West from Silvercreek Parkway North to Edinburgh Road, Dawson Road from Willow Road to Woodlawn Road
Notice date: July 15, 2022
About the project
Capital Paving is replacing watermains along Speedvale Avenue West.
Work begins August 2
Work is expected to start on or about Tuesday, August 2 and take about two weeks to complete, weather permitting.
Dawson Road closed
Dawson Road will be closed completely, both northbound and southbound lanes, between Willow Road and Campbell Road.
Speedvale Avenue closed
Speedvale Avenue will be closed completely, both eastbound and westbound lanes between Edinburgh Road to Silvercreek Parkway.
Pedestrian access
The sidewalks in this area will remain open and accessible during construction.
Guelph Transit
Guelph Transit Route 20 will be on detour via Woodlawn Road and Hanlon Expressway. Please visit https://guelph.ca/living/getting-around/bus/ for details.
Property and business access
All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.
Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.
Map of construction area
The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.
For more information
Ken Vanderwal P.Eng.
Manager, Technical Services
Engineering and Transportation Services
City of Guelph
519-822-1260 extension 2319
Mobile 519-221-1002
[email protected]
Kyle Gibson
Construction Contract Administrator
Engineering and Transportation Services
City of Guelph
Mobile 519-831-5636
[email protected]