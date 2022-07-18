City and CUPE unions ratify collective agreements

Guelph, Ont., July 18, 2022—The City of Guelph and Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) locals 241, 973 and 1946 have ratified new collective agreements for Guelph’s outside, inside and library employees.

“Reaching an agreement that values the work our employees do every day, without any disruption to City services and programs, is always our shared goal,” said Trevor Lee, deputy chief administrative officer, Corporate Services. “We want to thank the union locals for working together to negotiate affordable settlements that protect taxpayers’ interests and provide fair, equitable and competitive compensation to employees.”

Members of all three CUPE locals will receive wage increases over the three-year contract of 1.80 per cent in 2022, 1.95 per cent in 2023 and two per cent in 2024. The City has accounted for the immediate financial impact associated with the new collective agreements within the approved 2022-2023 Multi-Year Budget and 2024 forecast. The agreements take effect immediately.

About the unions

The City of Guelph employs full-time and regular part-time positions in the CUPE 241, 973 and 1946 bargaining units. CUPE 241 represents Guelph’s full-time and regular part-time outside employees, CUPE 973 represents full-time and regular part-time inside workers and CUPE 1946 represents full-time and regular part-time library employees.

