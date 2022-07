We’re back with our popular Cinema in the City where we screen movies at York Road Park this August.

Bring your lawn chair to watch:

Saturday, August 6 – Clifford the Big Red Dog

Saturday, August 13 – Summer of Soul

Movies will start at dusk. Bring your lawn chair, snacks, and friends to experience a drive-in style experience without the car.

For more information

Tammy Adkin, Manager

Museums and Culture

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2775

[email protected]