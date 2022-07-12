Are you an artist who gives discarded materials new life?

Submit your idea to the Reimagine Food swag challenge by August 19, 2022

Guelph, Ont., July 12, 2022 – Promotional swag like branded buttons, pens, stickers or bottles is fun to receive but often made in unsustainable ways. But what if swag was crafted from upcycled materials that kept unwanted items out of landfill and gave them new life?

Guelph-Wellington’s Smart Cities Office invites local artisans to participate in the Reimagine Food swag challenge by submitting an idea for a useful community giveaway that reuses discarded material. Winning idea(s) will be commissioned for orders of up to $10,000. The swag will be used for giveaways during Reimagine Food, an 18-month community campaign launching this fall to inspire and empower people to learn about the circular food economy.

Organizers are interested in sourcing a mix of potential swag products. They hope to see some submissions have a connection to food, such as bags, containers, reusable labels, food wraps, utensils or gardening tools.

Ideas must be made from at least one upcycled material, have space to include the Reimagine Food logo and cost $1 to $10 per item to make. Submissions should include a written description of the idea and a simple visual mock-up such as a sketch or digital drawing. A prototype is not required. To get involved, visit the Challenge page at foodfuture,ca and submit your idea by August 19, 2022.

Celebrating Guelph-Wellington’s circular food economy

The circular food economy is a movement to reduce waste, adopt more sustainable practices in our food system, and improve access to nutritious food for everyone. Reimagine Food highlights the work of Our Food Future and the Circular Opportunity Innovation Launchpad (COIL).

About Our Food Future and COIL

Inspired by the planet’s natural cycles, a circular food economy reimagines and regenerates the systems that feed us, eliminating waste, sharing economic prosperity, and nourishing our communities. In Guelph-Wellington, we are working to build a regional circular food economy that will achieve a 50 per cent increase in access to affordable nutritious food, create 50 new circular economy businesses and collaborations, and a 50 per cent increase in circular economic benefit by unlocking the value of waste. COIL is an innovation hub for local social enterprises and businesses to adopt circular practices in the food and environment sectors by accessing education, mentoring, collaboration programs and funding to bring their circular ideas to life. Since January 2020, Our Food Future has been leading research, designing and implementing a host of programs to transform our regional food system. To learn more about our impact, view our Our Circular Future: Midterm Report.

Our Food Future demonstrates one of the ways the City of Guelph and County of Wellington are contributing to a sustainable, creative, and smart local economy that is connected to regional and global markets and supports shared prosperity for everyone.

