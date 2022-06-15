What does the Edinburgh rail crossing recommendation mean?

Join us online for a follow-up information session
The City of Guelph hosted a virtual open house on June 1 to share the findings of the transportation study for five road level rail crossings in Guelph.
The technical memo on grade separations shows conceptual underpass and overpass designs and their potential property impacts. Community members may have questions about what this means.
City staff are now hosting two follow-up sessions to address questions and comments related to the Edinburgh rail crossing specifically.
Please attend one of the following virtual sessions:
Date: Monday, June 20
Time: 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.
Location: Join the conversation at bit.ly/Edinburghrailcrossing
Date: Wednesday, June 22
Time: 2:30 – 3:30 p.m.
Location: Join the conversation at bit.ly/Edinburghrailcrossing
Due to in-person capacity limits, we chose to host these sessions online to include as many people as possible.
The Guelph project team will talk about the rail crossing study and what the Edinburgh rail crossing recommendation means for residents in that area.
About the rail crossing study
The rail study crossing study was conducted in part to determine if any of the crossings in the study warrant a grade separation. Only the Edinburgh crossing meets some warrants of safety traffic considerations that support a grade separation.
The additional rail crossings we’re looking at are:
- Alma Street between Crimea and Inkerman streets
- Yorkshire Street between Foster Avenue and Preston Street
- Glasgow Street at Kent Street
- Watson Road just north of York Road
The study also looks at and evaluates options for an active transportation connection across the rail line at Cityview Drive, Margaret Greene Park, and Dublin Street.
We’re here for you if you have comments or questions
If you are unable to attend either of the information sessions, please contact:
Jennifer Juste
519-822-1260 extension 2791, Tuesday, June 21 or Friday, June 25 anytime between 2 – 4 p.m.
We will also continue to receive comments through the comment form online at haveyoursay.guelph.ca/rail-crossing-study or through one of the study team members below by June 29, 2022.
Jennifer Juste
Manager, Transportation Planning
City of Guelph
519-822-1260 extension 2791
[email protected]
Daniel R. Di Pietro
Project Manager, Transportation Planning
City of Guelph
519-822-1260 extension 3607
[email protected]