What does the Edinburgh rail crossing recommendation mean?

Join us online for a follow-up information session

The City of Guelph hosted a virtual open house on June 1 to share the findings of the transportation study for five road level rail crossings in Guelph.

The technical memo on grade separations shows conceptual underpass and overpass designs and their potential property impacts. Community members may have questions about what this means.

City staff are now hosting two follow-up sessions to address questions and comments related to the Edinburgh rail crossing specifically.

Please attend one of the following virtual sessions:

Date: Monday, June 20

Time: 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Location: Join the conversation at bit.ly/Edinburghrailcrossing

Date: Wednesday, June 22

Time: 2:30 – 3:30 p.m.

Location: Join the conversation at bit.ly/Edinburghrailcrossing

Due to in-person capacity limits, we chose to host these sessions online to include as many people as possible.

The Guelph project team will talk about the rail crossing study and what the Edinburgh rail crossing recommendation means for residents in that area.

About the rail crossing study

The rail study crossing study was conducted in part to determine if any of the crossings in the study warrant a grade separation. Only the Edinburgh crossing meets some warrants of safety traffic considerations that support a grade separation.

The additional rail crossings we’re looking at are:

Alma Street between Crimea and Inkerman streets

Yorkshire Street between Foster Avenue and Preston Street

Glasgow Street at Kent Street

Watson Road just north of York Road

The study also looks at and evaluates options for an active transportation connection across the rail line at Cityview Drive, Margaret Greene Park, and Dublin Street.

We’re here for you if you have comments or questions

If you are unable to attend either of the information sessions, please contact:

Jennifer Juste

519-822-1260 extension 2791, Tuesday, June 21 or Friday, June 25 anytime between 2 – 4 p.m.

We will also continue to receive comments through the comment form online at haveyoursay.guelph.ca/rail-crossing-study or through one of the study team members below by June 29, 2022.

Jennifer Juste

Manager, Transportation Planning

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2791

[email protected]

Daniel R. Di Pietro

Project Manager, Transportation Planning

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3607

[email protected]