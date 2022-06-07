Water Supply Master Plan – June 2022 progress summary

Q4, 2019 – Q2, 2022; 97 per cent complete
Recent progress/achievements to date
- Task 1 – Phase 2 Consultation Report has been completed in draft (subject to 90-day public review comments).
- Task 2 – Population and Water Supply Demand Forecasts have been completed.
- Task 3 – Water Supply Capacity Assessment has been completed.
- Task 3 – P2G Sustainability Assessment modelling has been completed
- Task 4 – Water Supply Alternatives using predictive modelling has been completed.
- Task 5 – Water Supply Master Plan Update Report has been completed in draft and was posted at https://guelph.ca/plans-and-strategies/water-supply-master-plan/ for a 90-day public review, which closed April 10, 2022.
- Responses are being prepared for comments received from Puslinch Township, Guelph/Eramosa Township and Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks (MECP).
New opportunities or relevant challenges
- Additional consultation meetings held with Wellington County, Puslinch Township and Guelph Eramosa Township to discuss comments on the draft update report.
- A master plan discussion meeting with the MECP was held on March 21 as part of the City’s development of water quantity policies for its Source Protection Program.
Next steps
- Prepare responses to comments provided through the public review period.
- Finalized the staff report for the June 7, 2022, Committee of the Whole meeting.
- Revise the WSMP Update report as required based on the conclusion of the public review period.