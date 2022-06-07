Water and Wastewater Servicing Master Plan – June 2022 progress summary

Q1, 2020 – Q1, 2023; 65 per cent complete
Recent progress/achievements to date
- Water and wastewater systems model calibration has been completed
- Analysis of existing and future populations on existing networks
- System failure analysis
New opportunities or relevant challenges of public interest
- Alignment with the City’s ongoing Municipal Comprehensive Review to ensure consistent future populations are studied in this work.
- The Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks (MECP) Consolidated Linear Infrastructure Environmental Compliance Approval is now in effect and requires a revised process for how improvements to the City’s existing wastewater network will be logged with the Ministry as well as revised design criteria, which will be studied as part of this project.
Next steps
- An internal City staff workshop with operational teams to discuss the results of future population impacts on existing networks and provide input into servicing solutions
- Develop servicing network improvements to address future population constraints
- The second public information centre is planned for Q3, 2022