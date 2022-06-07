Wastewater Treatment and Biosolids Management Master Plan – June 2022 progress summary

Q1, 2020 – Q2, 2022; 97 per cent complete
Recent progress/achievements to date
- The third and final virtual open house was held from March 15 to April 4 and provided the opportunity for the public to discover and comment on the final recommendations and implementation plan
- An archeological assessment of the site started and includes reaching out to Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council, Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation and Six Nations of the Grand River for input and optional involvement
- Final edits to the environmental study report are being prepared
New opportunities or relevant challenges of public interest
- The variety of master plan update input opportunities by the community, regulators, Indigenous groups, City staff and industry experts has resulted in a successful and engaging process that has contributed to a comprehensive draft environmental study report.
- At the well-attended April 23 public open house, the new Water Resource Recovery Centre (WRRC) name was unveiled for the facility formerly know as the Wastewater Treatment Plant.
Next steps
- The final recommendations and implementation plan will be shared with Council on June 7
- A draft environmental study report will be provided to the MECP for review and confirmation of the Class EA procedure
- The final draft recommendations and implementation plan will be shared with the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation Credit and Six Nations
- A 30-day public review period is anticipated for July