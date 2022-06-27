Using fireworks to celebrate Canada Day? Respect the rules

Guelph, Ont., June 27, 2022 – Canada Day is approaching on Friday, July 1 and celebrations are sure to follow, including fireworks. In Guelph, Fireworks are allowed on private property between 9 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. on:

The day before and the day of Victoria Day

The day before and the day of Canada Day (July 1)

Diwali (either October or November depending on cycle of the moon)

Other religious events or as permitted by the Guelph Fire Chief

Enjoy fireworks at Riverside Park

The Rotary Club of Guelph is hosting fireworks at Riverside Park on Friday, July 1 from 9:30-10:30 p.m. Guelph Transit will have shuttle buses and zoned routes, in addition to holiday on-demand service.

Fireworks on City property

Fireworks are not allowed on City property, such as parks, without a special event permit and meeting requirements outlined in the Fireworks Bylaw. Please email [email protected] for more information.

Report a concern about fireworks

To report fireworks outside the allowed times or on City property without a permit, call Guelph Police Service’s non-emergency line at 519-824-1212. A police or bylaw officer will be dispatched as soon as possible.

Fireworks safety

Store fireworks in cool, dry place.

Only use fireworks outdoors, in open areas away from buildings, dry grass and trees.

Do not use fireworks in high winds.

Keep the audience at least 12.1 metres (40 feet) away from the lighting area.

Keep an extinguisher or water nearby (garden hose or bucket).

Light one firework at a time.

Put used or extinguished fireworks in a bucket of water immediately after use. Soak them overnight, drain the water and put the used fireworks in your grey cart.

Keep pets safe indoors during fireworks.

For more information

519-837-2529

[email protected]