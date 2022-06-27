Using fireworks to celebrate Canada Day? Respect the rules

Guelph, Ont., June 27, 2022 – Canada Day is approaching on Friday, July 1 and celebrations are sure to follow, including fireworks. In Guelph, Fireworks are allowed on private property between 9 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. on:
- The day before and the day of Victoria Day
- The day before and the day of Canada Day (July 1)
- Diwali (either October or November depending on cycle of the moon)
- Other religious events or as permitted by the Guelph Fire Chief
Enjoy fireworks at Riverside Park
The Rotary Club of Guelph is hosting fireworks at Riverside Park on Friday, July 1 from 9:30-10:30 p.m. Guelph Transit will have shuttle buses and zoned routes, in addition to holiday on-demand service.
Fireworks on City property
Fireworks are not allowed on City property, such as parks, without a special event permit and meeting requirements outlined in the Fireworks Bylaw. Please email [email protected] for more information.
Report a concern about fireworks
To report fireworks outside the allowed times or on City property without a permit, call Guelph Police Service’s non-emergency line at 519-824-1212. A police or bylaw officer will be dispatched as soon as possible.
Fireworks safety
- Store fireworks in cool, dry place.
- Only use fireworks outdoors, in open areas away from buildings, dry grass and trees.
- Do not use fireworks in high winds.
- Keep the audience at least 12.1 metres (40 feet) away from the lighting area.
- Keep an extinguisher or water nearby (garden hose or bucket).
- Light one firework at a time.
- Put used or extinguished fireworks in a bucket of water immediately after use. Soak them overnight, drain the water and put the used fireworks in your grey cart.
- Keep pets safe indoors during fireworks.
For more information
519-837-2529
[email protected]