System1 expands operations in Guelph

Guelph, Ont., June 24, 2022— Having outgrown two smaller locations in Guelph, System1 has consolidated operations and moved into one larger head office at 9 Edinburgh Road in Guelph.

“We’re excited to launch our new office in Guelph as it’s a talent hotbed,” says System1 senior vice president of Publishing, Brent Drewry. “We have great relationships with the University of Guelph and the University of Waterloo, and an active co-op program with their students.”

System1 operates a Responsive Acquisition Marketing Platform (RAMP), combining best in-class technology and data science to build brands across multiple consumer verticals. The Los Angeles-based company is a growing, global team of nearly 500 staff, 68 of whom work out of Guelph and the surrounding area. The expanded office space in Guelph will allow System1 to continue to grow.

“Guelph is proud to be home to System1, and I’m thrilled they’ve chosen to grow and thrive here,” says Mayor Cam Guthrie. “We welcome their investment, and we welcome the job opportunities they offer in this innovative, high-technology field.”

System1 first entered the business scene in Guelph in 2016 when they acquired Guelph-based businesses Qool Media, followed by Concourse Media in 2019. The company went public on the New York Stock Exchange in January 2022 and continues to rapidly scale and grow their business across the globe.

“System1 has been and will continue to be an asset to our growing Information and Communications Technology sector,” notes Christine Chapmen, Guelph’s manager, Economic Development. “We’re happy they chose to stay and expand their operations in Guelph and look forward to their continued success.”

Learn more about how the City makes it easy to do business in Guelph at guelph.ca/business.

About System1

System1 combines best-in-class technology & data science to operate its Responsive Acquisition Marketing Platform (RAMP). System1’s RAMP is omnichannel and omnivertical, and built for a privacy-centric world. RAMP enables the building of powerful brands across multiple consumer verticals, including MapQuest, HowStuffWorks and Info.com to name a few. It also enables the development & growth of a suite of privacy-focused products, and the delivery of high-intent customers to advertising partners.

For more information, visit www.system1.com.

About Invest in Guelph

Invest in Guelph makes it easy to do business in Guelph. Our expert team is ready to help, whether it’s making business connections, growing your business, choosing a site, or finding new markets. We provide a suite of programs and services to support business expansion and re-location, and are your resource for property development, business promotions, and partnerships. We support people making Guelph their home, their place of business, their resilient community.

