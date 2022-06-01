Summer fun starts with Guelph day camps, parks and outdoor recreation programs

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter for activities throughout June

Guelph, Ont., June 1, 2022 – It’s time to kick off Recreation and Parks month with activities and programs you can join in outdoor park spaces and inside our recreation facilities.

Register for summer camps and free activities during June

We’ve got archery for adults and kids, gardening exercise day, kids badminton and family pickleball sessions open for free throughout the month of June. Visit recenroll.ca, select programs, and click the bottom right widget “Recreation Celebrates” to see a list of programs and enroll.

There are still open spots to register children for summer camp. Register online at recenroll.ca or call 519-837-5699. Camps and outdoor recreation programs will start the week of July 4.

Parks, playgrounds and sports fields

All of our skate parks, baseball diamonds, basketball courts, disc golf courses and tennis and pickleball courts are open. Baseball diamonds, soccer fields and cricket pitches are open for casual use when not rented. Visit guelph.ca/parks for maps and email [email protected] for rentals.

Ride the miniature train or carousel

Riverside Park amusement rides are open on weekends, Friday to Sunday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. until June 25. From June 26 to Labour Day, rides are open Wednesday to Sunday. Buy a pass for $21.44 +HST at a City recreation facility or a single ticket for $2.44 +HST at the Riverside Park concession stand.

Swim and splash at a wading pool or splash pad

Splash pads

Splash pads open for the season on Friday, June 10. Waverley, Jubilee, Northview, South End and Hanlon Creek Splash Pads will be open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. all week long. Norm Jary will remain closed until completion of the nearby basketball hub.

Market Square wading pool opens June 18

The Market Square wading pool will be open for the weekend of June 18 and 19 from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. before opening daily starting June 30. Visit guelph.ca/marketsquare to see how busy it is before you come.

Sunny Acres and Exhibition Park wading pools open June 11

Exhibition Park and Sunny Acres Park wading pools will be open for weekends only starting June 11. They will be open daily as of June 30. Hours are 10 a.m.–7 p.m. (closed 1–3 p.m. for cleaning).

Lyon Pool opens June 11

Guelph’s outdoor Lyon Pool will be open for the weekend of June 11 and 18, and daily as of June 30 until Labour Day weekend. Register online for drop-in swims at recenroll.ca. You can also purchase a Lyon Pool Pass for $37.88 + HST at any of our facilities.

For more information

Check guelph.ca/swim for guidelines, hours, and closures due to weather or maintenance.

Danna Evans, General Manager

Culture and Recreation

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2621

[email protected]