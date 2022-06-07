Stormwater Management Master Plan – June 2022 progress summary

Q1, 2020 – Q1, 2023; 80 per cent complete
Recent progress/achievements to date
- Future imperviousness and Climate Change model scenarios have been developed
- All non-linear works are complete (i.e. existing pond maintenance and retrofits, new end-of-pipe opportunities, erosion sites)
- Infiltration Policy and Design Criteria revisions are in progress (considering MECP guidance documents noted below)
New opportunities or relevant challenges
- The Ministry of the Environment and Conservation and Parks (MECP) Consolidated Linear ECA process that is currently being implemented across Ontario, has requirements to qualify for the streamlined stormwater ECA that may impact design criteria and policy.
- The MECP Low Impact Development Stormwater Guidance Manual, recently reviewed by the City, has no mandatory requirements but encourages development and application of innovative practices at the municipal level that may impact design criteria and policy.
Next steps
- Analysis of model results that show how alternative solutions function
- Community engagement pop-ups at various events throughout Guelph this summer
- The second public information centre is scheduled for Q3, 2022