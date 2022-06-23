Shaping Guelph: Official Plan Review Notice of Decision Meeting of Council

In accordance with section 26 of the Planning Act, City Council will consider adoption of Official Plan Amendment 80.

City staff will be providing a recommendation to Council on Official Plan Amendment 80 (OPA 80), Shaping Guelph Official Plan Review. Should Council adopt OPA 80, it will be forwarded to the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing for approval.

Council Meeting

July 11, 2022, 1:00 p.m.

This is a hybrid City Council meeting that can be watched online at guelph.ca/live or in-person in Council Chambers, 1 Carden Street, Guelph.

Purpose and Effect of OPA 80

This Official Plan amendment proposes to revise the Official Plan’s vision, urban structure, population and employment figures, density and intensification targets and associated policies and land use designations as part of the City’s municipal comprehensive review for conformity with A Place to Grow: The Growth Plan for the Greater Golden Horseshoe. This amendment also revises the Official Plan for conformity and consistency with:

Recent amendments to the Planning Act

Recent amendments to the Clean Water Act, and

The Provincial Policy Statement (2020).

Amendments to improve clarity for implementation or to address city approved plans, procedures or Council decisions are also included along with housekeeping changes related to such things as, for example, names of provincial ministries, to update municipal address references or to correct policy numbering references. OPA 80 also includes revisions to implement the recommendations of the York Road/Elizabeth Street Land Use Study.

Subject Lands

OPA 80 applies to all land within the municipal boundaries of the City of Guelph.

For more information

The Staff Report and recommended Official Plan Amendment 80 will be available on June 30, 2022 after 12 p.m. at guelph.ca/agendas.

Documents relating to the Shaping Guelph Official Plan Review are available online at guelph.ca/shapingguelph and guelph.ca/officialplan.

For information about the Official Plan Amendment, contact:

Melissa Aldunate, RPP, Manager, Policy Planning

Planning and Building Services

519-822-1260 extension 2361

[email protected]

How to Get Involved:

The public is invited to watch the remote meeting on Guelph.ca/live or attend the meeting in person at City Hall. You may also participate by submitting written comments and/or speaking to the Official Plan Amendment.

To speak to the amendment, please notify the Clerk’s Department no later than 10:00 a.m. on Friday July 8, 2022, by any of the following ways:

Register online at guelph.ca/delegation

By phone at 519-837-5603 or TTY 519-826-9771

By email to [email protected]

When we receive your registration, we will send you a confirmation message and instructions for participating in the Council meeting.

To submit written comments and be included in the Council Agenda, we request written comments no later than 10:00 a.m. on Friday July 8, 2022, by any of the following ways:

By email to [email protected] and [email protected] (attachments must not exceed 15 MB)

By regular mail or courier to Guelph City Clerk, 1 Carden Street, Guelph ON N1H 3A1 or place them in the mail slot beside the main entrance to City Hall no later than 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022.

How to Stay Informed:

If you wish to be notified of the City Council decision on the adoption of the Official Plan amendment, you must make a written request to the City Clerk by way of email, or regular mail/courier as listed above.

Notice of Collection of Personal Information:

Personal information is being collected in order to gather feedback and communicate with interested parties regarding this Official Plan Amendment. Information provided or presented at the Council meeting is considered a public record and may be posted on the City’s website or made public upon request.

This information is collected under the authority of the Planning Act, R.S.O. 1990, cP.13. Questions about this collection should be directed to the Information and Access Coordinator at 519-822-1260 extension 2349 or [email protected].

Accessibility:

Alternative accessible formats are available by contacting [email protected] or TTY 519-826-9771.