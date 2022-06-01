Save the fuel, ride Guelph Transit for free on Clean Air Day

Guelph, Ont., June 1, 2022 – Going somewhere in Guelph on June 8? Ride Guelph Transit for free between 5:45 a.m. and 12:15 a.m. to celebrate Clean Air Day.

Good air quality is important to our health, our environment and the economy. Help sustain our future by choosing environmentally-friendly travel options such as cycling, walking, carpooling or riding public transit.

Taking the bus instead of a car reduces greenhouse gas emissions by almost two thirds. According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, one bus can take 40 vehicles off the road, save 70,000 litres of fuel and keep 168 tonnes of pollutants out of the atmosphere each year.

Resources

Guelph Transit route maps and schedules

Air Quality Index

For more information

519-822-1811

[email protected]