Parks and Recreation Master Plan update – June 2022 progress summary

2019-2022; 75 per cent complete
Recent progress/achievements to date
- The Park Plan was approved by council on April 25, 2022. This plan will be integrated into the Parks and Recreation Master Plan as part of its delivery to council in 2023.
- Conducted environmental and plan scan, including municipal comparators and national trends, to better understand the key issues impacting municipal recreation and help establish direction for the master plan.
- Conducted interviews with key internal and external recreation stakeholders to support internal alignment of and direction for the master plan.
New opportunities or relevant challenges of public interest
- Legislative changes by the Province to the Planning Act, through Bill 108, 138 and 197, mean that the existing Parkland Dedication Bylaw will expire on September 18, 2022.
- Changes to the Planning Act require re-enactment of the Parkland Dedication prior to September 18, 2022. The updated Parkland Dedication Bylaw will be presented to Council for re-enactment on July 18, 2022.
- In March 2022, bids for the planned South End Community Centre came in 50 per cent (and higher) over the Council-approved budget of $80 million. This exceeded the expected range of inflation and therefore the project was paused. Staff are now evaluating options and opportunities and will report back to Council.
Next steps
- Currently completing a recreation facility utilization review, as well as a best practice and trend review.
- Community engagement for the remaining Parks and Recreation Master Plan is tentatively planned for Q3, 2022. This will include online surveys, in-person surveys in parks and recreation facilities and at special events throughout Guelph; consultations with existing City user groups; and leveraging community partnerships to identify and engage with equity-deserving and underserved populations. Specific dates for engagement activities are forthcoming.