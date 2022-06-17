New dates for rescheduled June 13 Council Planning meeting

Guelph, Ont., June 17, 2022 – We’re rescheduling the agenda items from the Monday, June 13 Council Planning meeting, which was cancelled due to technical difficulties. Agenda items are now scheduled to be discussed at four (4) separate Council meetings. Meetings will be held in-person in Council Chambers at Guelph City Hall and virtually at guelph.ca/live.

Meeting dates and the moved agenda items being discussed at each meeting are as follows:

Monday, June 20 at 3:30 p.m.

15 Forbes Avenue – Heritage Permit (HP22-0002) for Detached Additional Residential Dwelling and Detached Garage – 2022-214

Part Lot Control By-law Number (2022) – 20719

Part Lot Control By-law Number (2022) – 20727

Monday, June 27 at 6:30 p.m.

Decision Report 12 Poole Street Proposed Official Plan Amendment File OZS22-002 – 2022-207

Decision Report City Initiated Official Plan Amendment, Emma to Earl Pedestrian Bridge – 2022-198

Official Plan Amendment (OPA) 81 By-law Number (2022) – 20721

Monday, July 11 at 6 p.m.

Public Meeting for 785 Gordon Street Proposed Official Plan and Zoning By-law Amendments File OZS22-005 – 2022-170

Wednesday, July 13 at 6 p.m.

Public Meeting for 1563-1576 Gordon Street – Zoning By-law Amendment (OZS22-006), 2022-192

For more information

Dylan McMahon, Manager, Legislative Services and Deputy City Clerk

City Clerk’s Office

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2811

[email protected]