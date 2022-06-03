National Celebration of First Nations, Inuit and Métis Peoples returns to in-person event at Riverside Park on June 21

Guelph, Ont., June 3, 2022 – Join us on Tuesday, June 21, the summer solstice, to celebrate the rich culture, notable achievements and unique heritage of First Nations, Inuit and Métis Peoples in Guelph and beyond.

Visit Riverside Park north, near the bandshell to attend an event emceed by Adrian Harjo featuring music, dancing, drumming and stories, starting at 5:30 p.m. Indigenous food and craft vendors will give visitors a unique cultural experience.

Virtual experiences available online throughout June

Watch content by authors Rene Meshake, Brittany Luby and Thomas King, artist Jessie Buchanan, and culinary demonstrations at guelph.ca/nationalcelebration for continued community learning. New links and resources will be added throughout the month of June, which is National Indigenous History Month.

About National Celebration

Since 1996, many First Nations, Inuit and Métis Peoples celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day on June 21 during summer solstice. Additionally, June is National Indigenous History Month—a time for all Canadians to reflect upon and learn the history, cultures, contributions and resilience of First Nations, Inuit and Métis Peoples.

In Guelph, this event is planned by local First Nations, Inuit and Métis leaders with support from the City of Guelph’s Museums and Culture division.

