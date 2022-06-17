Longevity Chiropractic celebrates with grand opening

Guelph, Ont., June 17, 2022—One year after opening its doors at 8 Church Lane, Longevity Chiropractic celebrated their new downtown location with a grand opening on Thursday. Longevity Chiropractic is a family chiropractic centre owned and operated by Dr. Claire Jeffery.

“The Guelph community has been so welcoming to Longevity Chiropractic since we opened,” shares Dr. Jeffery. “Business owners look out for one another, and the City offers an array of marketing, publicity and networking opportunities to help local businesses succeed. We’re very happy to be a part of this community.”

“I’m thrilled that Dr. Jeffery chose to open her practice in downtown Guelph. This is a great addition to the health services available in our downtown core.”

– Mayor Cam Guthrie, City of Guelph

Longevity Chiropractic is a patient-focused health centre, providing the best experience possible to all who visit. Dr. Jeffery and her two full-time employees are actively involved in the downtown Guelph community including a partnership with Hope House.

“Longevity Chiropractic is a welcome addition to the growing list of grand openings in our downtown,” adds Christine Chapman, the City’s manager of Economic Development. “We welcome them and wish them much success as they grow their business in Guelph.”

Learn more about how the City makes it easy to do business in Guelph at guelph.ca/business.

About Longevity Chiropractic

Longevity Chiropractic is a Guelph based family chiropractor owned and operated by Dr. Claire Jeffery. Dr. Jeffery is intensely focused on making optimal health accessible for everyone when they visit Longevity Chiropractic. For more information, visit longevitychiropractic.ca.

About Invest in Guelph

Invest in Guelph makes it easy to do business in Guelph. Our expert team is ready to help, whether it’s making business connections, growing your business, choosing a site, or finding new markets. We provide a suite of programs and services to support business expansion and re-location, and are your resource for property development, business promotions, and partnerships. We support people making Guelph their home, their place of business, their resilient community.

