Join the Municipal Elections Compliance Audit Committee

The City of Guelph and the area municipalities from the Region of Waterloo are working together to establish a joint Municipal Elections Compliance Audit Committee (MECAC).

The MECAC will review candidate or registered third-party 2022 election campaign finances. When an application is made to the MECAC, the municipality will strike a committee and invite members from a pool of accepted applicants to participate in the review of the relevant campaign finances.

Available positions

We are looking for up to 10 individuals to join the committee membership pool for a 4-year term ending in November 2026. Interested individuals who have financial, accounting or legal expertise and knowledge of the municipal election process are invited to apply.

Applications must be submitted to the Office of the Regional Clerk for the Region of Waterloo on or before July 22, 2022 at 4:30 p.m.

For more information

More information and the application are available online at regionofwaterloo.ca and at the Regional Clerk’s Office, second floor, 150 Frederick Street in Kitchener.

Questions may be directed to [email protected] or [email protected]