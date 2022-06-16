Join a working group to help develop licencing requirements for short-term rentals

Applications required by July 3

Guelph, Ont., June 16, 2022 – Volunteers are needed to join the new Short-Term Rental Working Group, which will meet this summer between July and September to provide insight into the benefits and impacts of licensing unregulated short-term rental properties in Guelph and as a result help staff create regulations for Council’s consideration.

We’re looking for a mix of Guelph-based volunteers who:

own, rent or live in Guelph

own a hotel, bed and breakfast or inn

operate short-term rentals through Airbnb, Vrbo or other platforms

run tourism-related businesses like restaurants and entertainment venues; and

work with community agencies such as Guelph Chamber of Commerce or Downtown Guelph Business Association.

Apply by filling out the short-term rental working group application at haveyoursay.guelph.ca/short-term-rentals.

Short-term rentals in Guelph help connect people looking for short-term rentals for 30 days or less with people who want to rent or sublet a space. Currently, short-term rentals operate in Guelph without specific health and safety, zoning and parking guidelines that many businesses with licences are required to have.

Regulations that could be added include fire inspections, mandated insurance with limits, licencing fees, acceptable locations and facilities that could be rented and accessibility requirements.

The working group is not a decision-making body. Their feedback will be used to steer a larger conversation with the community in the fall aiming to understand community and business concerns or opportunities around short-term rentals, impacts of licensing on existing short-term rentals and whether or not they should be restricted to primary residences.

About the short-term rental licencing review

In February 2022, Council approved a staff recommendation to licence properties that rent in increments of 30 days or less. The bylaw will enhance community safety and wellbeing by applying consistent health and safety, accessibility and zoning requirement to short-term rental units over the next year with input from the community, visitors and businesses in Guelph.

Resources

Terms of Reference for the Short-Term Rental Working Group

For more information

Scott Green, Manager

Corporate and Community Safety, Operations

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3475

[email protected]