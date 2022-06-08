Is climate change shaping what you do and buy?

Take the Motivations for Lighter Living survey by June 26

Guelph, Ont., June 8, 2022 – Are your home improvement and other buying choices driven by a desire to be more eco-friendly? Is it important for you to eat locally grown and made foods? Do you love second-hand shopping?

Guelph-Wellington’s Smart Cities Office wants to learn more about what influence climate change has on people’s day-to-day lifestyle and buying choices, especially when it comes to food.

Take the Motivations for Lighter Living survey by Sunday, June 26. It’s anonymous and takes about 15 minutes.

Your input will help shape future messaging and projects developed through Our Food Future and the Circular Opportunity Innovation Launchpad that support climate change mitigation locally and globally.

About Our Food Future

Inspired by the planet’s natural cycles, a circular food economy reimagines and regenerates the systems that feed us, eliminating waste, sharing economic prosperity, and nourishing our communities. In Guelph-Wellington, we are working to build a regional circular food economy that will achieve a 50 per cent increase in access to affordable nutritious food, create 50 new circular economy businesses and collaborations, and a 50 per cent increase in circular economic benefit by unlocking the value of waste.

Our Food Future demonstrates one of the ways the City of Guelph and County of Wellington are contributing to a sustainable, creative, and smart local economy that is connected to regional and global markets and supports shared prosperity for everyone.

