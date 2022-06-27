Help out during the 2022 Guelph municipal election

Get paid to help at a voting poll in October

Guelph, Ont., June 27, 2022 – We’re getting ready for the 2022 Municipal Election coming in October and we have job opportunities for you.

Are you interested in municipal matters? Want to see democracy in action? Then why not work during the election? We need to hire over 300 people to work at voting locations across Guelph and we hope you’ll be one of them. You can work the advance polls between October 8-10 and 14-16 and/or Election Day on October 24.

Work at a Guelph voting location

The following positions are available at each poll:

Managing Officer – the leader in the voting location ($400 per day)

Revision/Ballot Officer – change voter’s information as needed, verify voter’s information and hand out ballots ($300 per day)

Tabulator Officer – support voters in casting their ballot ($225 per day)

Information Officer – the first happy face voters see ($225 per day)

All positions are paid a flat rate per day as noted above, which includes training sessions. On average you will work from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. for a total of 12 hours per day. Fill out the poll application today.

Why work the election?

It’s an important part of the democratic process

It’s a professional development opportunity

It’s a great way to work with the Guelph community

What experience do I need?

We’re looking for people who have experience working with technology and computers. If you’ve never worked an election before we’ll provide training in September and October to ensure everyone has everything they need. In addition, City Clerk’s Office staff will be ready to support you on voting days.

For more information

Stephen O’Brien, City Clerk

City Clerk’s Office

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 5644

[email protected]