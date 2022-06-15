Guelph, Ont., June 15, 2022 – Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Guelph. Hot and humid conditions are expected into Thursday, June 16.

Cooling centres in Guelph

Emergency Shelter, 23 Gordon Street 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Royal City Mission, 50 Quebec Street, noon-7:30 p.m.

Guelph City Hall, 1 Carden Street, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Guelph Public Library (except West End Community Centre), 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

During times of high heat and humidity, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health reminds residents of the following:

Staying hydrated is critical – drink plenty of cold water or juice ahead of feeling thirsty

Stay out of the sun

Close awnings, curtains, and blinds during the day to keep the sun out

Schedule outdoor activities for the early morning or evening hours

Cool off with a shower or bath

If possible, use air-conditioning to cool off

Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle or in direct sunlight

Call family, friends, and neighbours to check that they are cool and hydrated

For more tips on staying cool and safe, visit: canada.ca/en/health-canada/services/sun-safety/extreme-heat-heat-waves.html

Be prepared by knowing the signs of heat illness and how to respond.

For more information on heat and your health, visit Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health at wdgpublichealth.ca or call toll-free at 1-800-265-7293 extension 4753. For information on pet safety during a heat warning, please contact the Guelph Humane Society at 519-824-3091.

For more information

Brendan MacMullin, Community Emergency Management Coordinator

Corporate and Community Safety, Operations

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3885

[email protected]