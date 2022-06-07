Guelph Shops Business Spotlight Profile – Exodus Watch Company

Exodus Watch Company was conceptualized on May 17, 2021 and officially launched operations on March 28, 2022. They are a mid-luxury watch retailer that focuses on providing high-quality watches and unique user experiences while advocating for and supporting mental health.

Sebastian Wasilik and Aundrea Johnson, owners of Exodus Watch Company

Sebastian Wasilik co-founded the company with his partner Aundrea Johnson.

Sebastian is a 27-year-old Polish Canadian and recently graduated from the University of Guelph with a bachelor’s degree in Marketing Management. As he worked his way through university, he had a dream of managing a gym because of his passion for fitness. Through his years he continued to grow and dream bigger and realized that he had an opportunity to create his own business that he would be passionate about while trying to give back to the community that helped him. Sebastian and Aundrea then conceptualized the business on May 17, 2021 and after months of planning decided to officially launch Exodus Watch Company on March 28, 2022.

Throughout his years, Sebastian struggled with mental health and believed things would never get better for him. That is when he committed to getting better every day and believing in himself. Sebastian emphasized “Things really do get better with time if you let them. Everybody in life is going through their own unique personal journey—but we all have 24 hours in a day. Sometimes a simple reminder is all we need to make the most of our time and/or remember significant moments. For me, an engraved watch is the perfect form of self-expression and self-confidence that is there when you need it.”

They chose to invest in Guelph because as Sebastian was going through his mental health journey, it was free mental health resources that he was able to utilize in Guelph that helped him.

Exodus Watch Company launched operations in March 2022. Exodus Watch Company is proudly partnered with the Canadian Mental Health Association – Waterloo Wellington branch where they donate 10% of profits to improve mental health resources within the community. Exodus wishes to reinforce positivity, achievement, and milestone commemoration through their personalized watches (free engraving offered to support these core values) all while making a fashion statement.

When asked why it’s important to support local, Sebastian responded, “we as businesses can aim to give back to the community that helped us when we needed it. It’s the best way to pay it forward.”

“To put it simply, Exodus is Canada’s first watch brand to focus on mental health,” replied Sebastian. “There is a strong connection between time and mental health and Exodus symbolizes that. A lot of watch brands, especially luxury brands, market their products as extremely prestigious and exclusive. They make you feel like you need to buy their specific brand to feel successful and exclusive. Sometimes, this creates an unrealistic self-image which can in some cases be detrimental to mental health. Instead of representing a ‘one size fits all’ luxurious lifestyle, Exodus wishes to focus on the individuality of its customers and deliver messaging that represents differentiation and making our watch a vehicle for self-expression, while still being fashionable of course.”

The company’s future plans include seeking strategies that will help create distribution channels nationally, and then across the border into the U.S. market. With the scaling of distribution, Exodus will also seek additional partnerships that can expand mental health resources (i.e. Mental Health America).

