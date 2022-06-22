Gotcha Bubble Tea celebrates with grand opening

Guelph, Ont., June 22, 2022 – This past Friday, Gotcha Bubble Tea, known around the world for its luxury bubble tea, celebrated the grand opening of their new location at 650 Scottsdale Drive in Guelph.

The Gotcha Bubble Tea franchise originated in Taiwan and has more than 200 stores across eight countries. This is their first location in Guelph.

“In my opinion Guelph is one of the best cities to live in, in Canada,” shares owner, Victor Pham. “Our community and city always support and promote local business which made it an easy decision to invest in Guelph.”

“I was thrilled to be able to help cut the ribbon at Gotcha Bubble Tea and sample their amazing tea,” says Mayor Cam Guthrie. “Congratulations and thank you for bringing jobs and investment to our city!”

Each location offers a variety of uniquely tailored bubble tea products to meet local customers’ preferences. They farm their own tea and all the syrup they use is naturally made.

The Guelph Gotcha Bubble Tea location currently employs seven students with plans to hire more as the business grows. Eventually Pham would like to expand to more locations throughout Guelph.

“More businesses are choosing Guelph to start, grow and expand their service offerings,” adds Christine Chapman, the City’s manager of Economic Development. “We’re thrilled Gotcha Bubble Tea is here and we wish them much success.”

Learn more about how the City makes it easy to do business in Guelph at guelph.ca/business.

About Gotcha Bubble Tea

Gotcha Bubble Tea is a one-stop dispensary of bubble tea. They offer many different bubble tea products with a twist. For more information, visit facebook.com/gotchabubbleteaguelph.

About Invest in Guelph

Invest in Guelph makes it easy to do business in Guelph. Our expert team is ready to help, whether it’s making business connections, growing your business, choosing a site, or finding new markets. We provide a suite of programs and services to support business expansion and re-location, and are your resource for property development, business promotions, and partnerships. We support people making Guelph their home, their place of business, their resilient community.

For more information

Christine Chapman, Manager, Economic Development

Economic Development and Tourism

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2823

[email protected]