Downtown Parking Master Plan – June 2022 progress summary

Q1, 2022 – Q2, 2023; 5 per cent complete

Recent progress/achievements to date

  • The Request for Proposals has been awarded to BA Group Limited to conduct the downtown parking study.
  • Draft community engagement and communications plan is complete and under review.

New opportunities or relevant challenges

  • The easing of COVID-related restrictions will allow for greater community engagement during the needs assessment phase of the study.

Next steps

  • Finalize community engagement and communications plans.
  • Project kick off meeting with BA Group to begin the parking study and establish schedule of work.
