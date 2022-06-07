Downtown Parking Master Plan – June 2022 progress summary

Q1, 2022 – Q2, 2023; 5 per cent complete
Recent progress/achievements to date
- The Request for Proposals has been awarded to BA Group Limited to conduct the downtown parking study.
- Draft community engagement and communications plan is complete and under review.
New opportunities or relevant challenges
- The easing of COVID-related restrictions will allow for greater community engagement during the needs assessment phase of the study.
Next steps
- Finalize community engagement and communications plans.
- Project kick off meeting with BA Group to begin the parking study and establish schedule of work.