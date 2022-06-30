Crossrides and bike signals coming to Guelph in July

Guelph, Ont., June 30, 2022 – Crossrides and bike signals are being installed this summer around Guelph. A crossride is a separate lane designed for people on bikes that allows them to stay mounted while crossing intersections. They connect in-boulevard cycling infrastructure, such as multi-use paths.

The first crossride will be installed in July, at Vanier Drive and College Avenue. The following two crossrides will be installed in August, at Stone Road and Gordon Street, and Woodlawn Road and Arrow Road. Information about construction and installation will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

How to use a crossride

Cyclists

Cyclists must press the button at the intersection to receive the bicycle green signal

When the bicycle signal is green, ride carefully across the intersection within the crossride paint markings, watching for left and right turning vehicles

Travel at a speed that allows you to stop quickly if a vehicle makes a sudden turn

Obey all traffic signs and signals

Do not pass other cyclists within the crossrides. When passing pedestrians, ring your bell and pass carefully

Pedestrians

Cross at the marked crosswalk and watch for vehicles

Avoid using electronic devices, texting, etc. while crossing the road

Obey all traffic signs and signals

Drivers

When making a turn, be extra careful and watch for cyclists and pedestrians who are crossing the intersection

Yield to cyclists and pedestrians who enter the intersection, they have the right of way

Obey all traffic signs and signals

Crossrides and bike signals ensure that all road users can move around freely and have access to safely cross intersections and share road space.

Resources

Cycling facilities in Guelph

Cycling and walking

Guelph cycling map

For more information

Shaymaa Al-ani, Traffic Signal Technologist ll

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2041

[email protected]