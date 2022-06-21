Construction notice: Westmount Road lane reductions starting June 23

Highview Place to Kimberley Drive

Notice date: June 21, 2022

About the project

The City is working with Amico Infrastructures (Oxford) Inc. to install a fire hydrant.

This project supports a development project at 120 Westmount Road. For more information about the development, please contact [email protected].

Work begins June 23

Work is expected to start on or about Thursday, June 23 and take about one week to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions on Westmount Road

There will be lane reductions on Westmount Road during construction. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Delays should be expected. Please follow posted signs for safety.

Pedestrian access

The west sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians at 120 Westmount Road during construction. Please use the nearby crossings at Speedvale Avenue West and London Road West to use the east sidewalk.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to residential driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Adam Rywak

Amico Infrastructures (Oxford) Inc.

519-624-8874

[email protected]

or

Jason Robinson, Construction Engineering Technologist II

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2241

[email protected]