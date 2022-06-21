Construction notice: West Parkade repair work begins June 23

Scheduled repairs to levels two, three and four

Notice date: June 21, 2022

About the project

The City is working with general contractor, B.E. Construction Ltd. To complete structural repair work to the West Parkade. This phase of repair work will focus on concrete repairs on levels two through four. The work will also focus on repairs to the stairwells.

The engineering firm Brown & Beattie Ltd. will oversee the structural repair work.

Work begins June 23

Work is expected to begin on or about Thursday, June 23 and be completed in late fall.

Parkade traffic

Traffic control measures will be used to ensure drivers have a safe and clear route to all levels of the parkade during construction. Please follow posted signs for safety and exercise caution within the parkade.

Property and business access and parking

All businesses around the West Parkade will remain open and accessible throughout construction, however, construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

Pedestrian access

There are no restrictions to pedestrian access. Pedestrians are reminded to exercise caution in the construction area and follow signage and instructions to ensure their safety at all times.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and cooperation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Anna Marie O’Connell, Supervisor

Parking Operations

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2254

anna-maire.o’[email protected]