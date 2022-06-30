Construction notice: Victoria Road North at St. John’s school lane reduction starting July 4th

Victoria Road North in front of St. John’s Catholic School

Notice date: June 30, 2022

About the project

The City is working with Communications and Cabling Contractors Inc. to install underground conduit and fibre optic cable along Victoria Road North.

Work begins July 4

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, July 4 and be completed by Friday, July 8, weather permitting.

Lane reductions

There will be lane reductions on Victoria Road North during construction. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Delays should be expected. Please follow posted signs for safety.

Pedestrian access

The east sidewalk at Victoria Road North in front of St. John’s Catholic School will be closed at the north driveway access to the school. The nearest crosswalks at Victoria Road North and Grange Street or Victoria Road North and Delmar Boulevard can be used to access the west sidewalk.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

The northmost driveway into St. John’s Catholic School will be closed, however, the south driveway will remain accessible. Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

David Boyle, Manager IT Infrastructure

Information Technology

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2311

[email protected]