Construction notice: Starwood Drive closed starting June 27

Grange Road to Watson Parkway North

Notice date: June 21, 2022

About the project

The City is working with Kieswetter Excavating Inc. to install sewer and water pipes and repave the road surface.

This project supports a development project at 146 Starwood Drive. For more information about the development, please contact [email protected].

Work begins June 27

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, June 27 and take about one week to complete, weather permitting.

Starwood Drive closed

Starwood Drive will be closed to through traffic from Grange Road to Watson Parkway North during construction. Local traffic will be permitted along Starwood Drive, however, there will be no through access at 146 Starwood Drive.

Pedestrian access

The west sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians at 146 Starwood Drive during construction. Please use the nearby crossings to use the east sidewalk.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to residential driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

Guelph Transit

Guelph Transit Route 14 will be temporarily detoured during construction. Visit guelphtransit.ca for information about stop changes and route detours.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Louise Cottreau

Kieswetter Excavating Inc.

519-699-4445

[email protected]

or

Jason Robinson, Construction Engineering Technologist II

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2241

[email protected]