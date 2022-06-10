Construction notice: Speedvale Avenue West utility work starting June 20

Imperial Road North to Royal Road

Notice date: June 10, 2022

About the project

The City is working with Drexler Construction to replace the retaining wall as the second phase of the Speedvale Avenue retaining wall replacement project.

Work begins June 20

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, June 20, and last approximately four weeks, weather permitting. The existing failing retaining wall will be replaced with a new retaining wall.

Lane reductions

Speedvale Avenue West will be reduced to one lane in both directions from Royal Road to Imperial Road for utility pole replacement.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalks in this area will remain open and accessible during construction.

Property and business access and parking

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Kyle Gibson, Construction Contract Administrator

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2433

[email protected]