Construction notice: Speedvale Avenue West Multi-Use Path and Infrastructure Improvements

Elmira Road North to Imperial Road North

Notice date: June 1, 2022

About the project

As part of the Speedvale Avenue West Multi-Use Path and Infrastructure Improvements project, the City is working with E. & E. Seegmiller Ltd. to construct a multi-use path and storm sewer, replace existing watermain and install new traffic signals along Speedvale Avenue West. Construction will be delivered in phases between June and November.

The purpose of this project is to provide an active transportation corridor along Speedvale Avenue West improving road safety for all users. The contractor will also replace curbs and asphalt on the north side of the road.

Phase one work begins June 13

Preliminary construction work will begin on or around June 13. This work will include the setup of a temporary watermain and construction of road-crossing storm sewers. Work is expected to last until mid-July, weather permitting.

Lane reductions

There will be lane reductions on Speedvale Avenue West for the first two weeks during construction. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times, with one lane open in both directions. Following the two-week lane reductions, a full road closure will take place for approximately four weeks beginning in late June or early July. Delays should be expected. Please follow posted signs for safety.

Property and business access

Local access to driveways and business entrances will be permitted within the road closures.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways/entrances in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected.

Plantings and decorations in the construction area

Construction work will be in the City’s right-of-way between property lines. If you have any personal plantings or decorative features within the right-of-way, please remove them before June 13. Private planting and features within the right-of-way will not be replaced by the City when construction is complete.

City services

Waste collection will follow the same schedule; however, pickup will be earlier than normal. Please ensure waste carts are at the curb by 6:30 a.m. on your regularly scheduled collection day. The contractor will move the waste carts from the curb to ensure pickup is made.

Private fire suppression systems may be impacted by the switchover to the temporary watermain. Please email [email protected] if you have a private fire suppression system and will require coordination to complete any water source switchovers.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

Project communications

To keep businesses informed about upcoming road closures, water shutdowns, entrance impacts and other construction updates within the Speedvale Avenue West work zone, the City invites businesses in the area to join a project-specific email list.

Please send an email to [email protected] to join the mailing list with the subject “Speedvale Avenue West Business Mailing List Request – [Company Name]”.

For more information

Andrew Miller, Project Engineer

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3608

[email protected]