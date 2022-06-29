Construction notice: Southgate Drive closed starting July 11

Cutten Place to Laird Road

Notice date: June 29, 2022

About the project

The City is working with Drexler Construction Ltd. to install water pipes and repave the road surface.

Work begins July 11

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, July 11 and take about two weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Southgate Drive closed

Southgate Drive will be closed to through traffic from Cutten Place to Laird Road during construction. Local traffic will be permitted along Southgate Drive, however, there will be no through access at 311 Southgate Drive and Main Street.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

Guelph Transit

Guelph Transit Route 16 will be temporarily detoured during construction. Visit guelphtransit.ca for information about stop changes and route detours.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Jake Drexler

Drexler Construction Ltd.

519- 856-9526

[email protected]

or

Jason Robinson, Construction Engineering Technologist II

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2241

[email protected]