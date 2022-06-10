Construction notice: Metcalfe Street lane reduction starting June 16

Emma Street to Terry Boulevard

Notice date: June 10, 2022

About the project

The City is working with Stradaworx Paving to remove and replace concrete curb and sidewalk.

Work begins June 16

Work is expected to start on or about Thursday, June 16 and take about one week to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reduction

There will be a lane reduction southbound on Metcalfe Street during construction; however, two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Delays should be expected. Please follow posted signs for safety.

Pedestrian access

The west sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians at 228 Metcalfe Street during construction. Please use the nearby crossings at Eramosa Road and Emma Street to use the east sidewalk.

Property access

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Phil Pecoraro

Stradaworx Paving

519-836-1489

[email protected]

or

Jason Robinson, Construction Engineering Technologist II

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2241

[email protected]