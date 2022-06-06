Construction notice: Goldenview Drive, Wideman Boulevard and Simmonds Drive lane reductions starting June 10

Victoria Road North to Webster Street

Notice date: June 6, 2022

About the project

Steed and Evans Limited is removing and repairing concrete curbs, raising manholes and repaving the road surface.

This paving project is the final stage of the recent underground water and sewer pipe replacement. The final paving is usually completed the year after the underground work to allow the road to settle.

Work begins June 10

Work is expected to start on or about Friday, June 10 and take about two weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions on Goldenview Drive, Wideman Boulevard and Simmonds Drive

There will be lane reductions on Goldenview Drive, Wideman Boulevard and Simmonds Drive during construction. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Delays should be expected. Please follow posted signs for safety.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalks in this area will remain open and accessible during construction.

Property access

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Andre Schaap, Project Manager

Steed and Evans Limited

519-744-7315

[email protected]

or

Ken VanderWal, Manager

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2319

[email protected]