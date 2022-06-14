Construction notice: Fountain Street East, Farquhar Street and Freshfield Street closed starting June 21

Gordon Street to Wyndham Street South

Notice date: June 14, 2022

About the project

Steed and Evans Limited is removing and repairing concrete curbs, raising manholes and repaving the road surface.

Work begins June 21

Work is expected to start on or about Tuesday, June 21 and take about three weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Fountain Street East, Farquhar Street and Freshfield Street closed

Fountain Street East, Farquhar Street and Freshfield Street will be closed to through traffic from Gordon Street to Wyndham Street South during construction. Only local access will be permitted.

Pedestrian access

The south sidewalk on Fountain Street East will be closed to pedestrians at the Fountain Street parking lot during construction. Please use the nearby crossings at Gordon Street and Wyndham Street South to use the north sidewalk.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

Street parking

No street parking will be permitted during the project. Temporary “no parking” signs will be placed along Fountain Street East, Farquhar Street and Freshfield Street.

Guelph Transit

Guelph Transit Route 9 will be temporarily detoured during construction. Visit guelphtransit.ca for information about stop changes and route detours.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Andre Schaap, Project Manager

Steed and Evans Limited

519-744-7315

[email protected]

or

Ken VanderWal, Manager

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2319

[email protected]