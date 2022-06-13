Construction notice: Edinburgh Road South Bridge inspection

Wellington Street West to Manor Park Crescent

Notice date: June 13, 2022

About the project

The City is working with Dough Dixon and Associates Inc. to complete a rehabilitation plan for the Edinburgh Road South bridge over the Speed River.

Haghbin & Associates Ltd. Will be completing the detailed bridge inspection needed to inform the rehabilitation plan. Equipment will be on site to take various samples of structure to assess its condition.

Work begins June 27

Work is expected to start on or about June 27, and take one day to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions

There will be lane reductions on Edinburgh Road South between Wellington Street West and Manor Park Crescent. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times, with a minimum one lane open in both directions. Delays should be expected. Please follow posted signs for safety.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalks in this area will remain open and accessible during construction.

Guelph Transit

Guelph Transit route 8 will be impacted. Visit guelphtransit.ca for information about stop changes and route detours.

Property access

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Jackie Kay, Project Engineer

Engineering and Transportation Services

519-822-1260 extension 2251

[email protected]