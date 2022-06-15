Construction notice: Cassino Avenue closed starting June 24

Victoria Road North to Stevenson Street North

Notice date: June 15, 2022

About the project

Steed and Evans Limited is removing and repairing concrete curbs, raising manholes and repaving the road surface.

Work begins June 24

Work is expected to start on or about Friday, June 24 and take about two weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Cassino Avenue closed

Cassino Avenue will be closed to through traffic from Victoria Road North to Stevenson Street North during the construction. Only local access will be permitted.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalks in this area will remain open and accessible during construction.

Property access

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

Guelph Transit

Guelph Transit Route 13 will be temporarily detoured during construction. Visit guelphtransit.ca for information about stop changes and route detours.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Andre Schaap, Project Manager

Steed and Evans Limited

519-744-7315

[email protected]

or

Ken VanderWal, Manager

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2319

[email protected]