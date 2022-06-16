Construction notice: Bellevue Street lane reductions starting June 27

Maple Street to High Park Drive

Notice date: June 16, 2022

About the project

CRD Construction Ltd is installing a water service and repairing the concrete curb and asphalt roadway.

This project supports a development project at 51 Bellevue Street. For more information about the development, please contact [email protected].

Work begins June 27

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, June 27 and take about one week to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions

There will be lane reductions on Bellevue Street during construction. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Delays should be expected. Please follow posted signs for safety.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalks in this area will remain open and accessible during construction.

Property access

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Steve Bock

CRD Construction Ltd

519-822-1801

[email protected]

or

Jason Robinson, Construction Engineering Technologist II

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2241

[email protected]