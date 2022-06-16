Construction notice: Bellevue Street lane reductions starting June 27

Maple Street to High Park Drive
Notice date: June 16, 2022
About the project
CRD Construction Ltd is installing a water service and repairing the concrete curb and asphalt roadway.
This project supports a development project at 51 Bellevue Street. For more information about the development, please contact [email protected].
Work begins June 27
Work is expected to start on or about Monday, June 27 and take about one week to complete, weather permitting.
Lane reductions
There will be lane reductions on Bellevue Street during construction. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Delays should be expected. Please follow posted signs for safety.
Pedestrian access
The sidewalks in this area will remain open and accessible during construction.
Property access
Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.
City services
There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.
Map of construction area
The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.
For more information
Steve Bock
CRD Construction Ltd
519-822-1801
[email protected]
or
Jason Robinson, Construction Engineering Technologist II
Engineering and Transportation Services
City of Guelph
519-822-1260 extension 2241
[email protected]