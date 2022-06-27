Construction notice: Alice Street closed and Huron Street lane reductions starting July 11

Sackville Street to Oliver Street

Notice date: June 27, 2022

About the project

The City is working with Alfred Fach Excavating Ltd. to instal sewer and water pipes and repave the road surface.

This project supports a development project at 120 Huron Street. For more information about the development, please contact [email protected].

Work begins July 11

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, July 11 and take about two weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions

There will be lane reductions on Huron Street during construction. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Delays should be expected. Please follow posted signs for safety.

Alice Street closed

Alice Street will be closed to through traffic from Huron Street to Sackville Street during construction. Local traffic will be permitted along Alice Street, however, there will be no through access at 128 Alice Street.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalks in this area will remain open and accessible during construction.

Property access

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Andrew Fach, Project Manager

Alfred Fach Excavating Ltd

519-658-7872

[email protected]

or

Jason Robinson, Construction Engineering Technologist II

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2241

[email protected]