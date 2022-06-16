Comprehensive Zoning Bylaw and Companion Official Plan Amendment

Notice of Open House and Public Meeting of Council

In accordance with section 17, 21 and 34 of the Planning Act, an open house and public meeting of City Council will be held to consider the proposed new Zoning Bylaw and companion Official Plan Amendment.

The open house provides an opportunity to learn about the proposed Zoning Bylaw and Official Plan Amendment and to ask questions of City staff. This meeting will take place:

Open House

Wednesday, July 6

2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m.

This is an in person open house, taking place in the Galleria at City Hall, 1 Carden Street, Guelph.

The purpose of the public meeting is to share information about the proposed Zoning Bylaw and Official Plan Amendment and consider public comments which will be reviewed by staff prior to Council’s decision at a future meeting. This meeting will take place:

Statutory Public Meeting

Wednesday, July 13

6 p.m.

This is a hybrid City Council meeting that can be watched online at guelph.ca/live or in-person in Council Chambers, 1 Carden Street, Guelph.

Purpose and Effect of the Zoning Bylaw

The proposed Zoning Bylaw will replace the existing Zoning Bylaw (1995)-14864 in its entirety. The Zoning Bylaw implements the vision and policies of the current Official Plan and contemporary zoning practices, is user friendly and complies with the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (AODA). The new Zoning Bylaw places emphasis on built form, simplified uses and flexible zones.

Subject Lands

The Comprehensive Zoning Bylaw applies to all land within the municipal boundaries of the City of Guelph.

Purpose and Effect of the Official Plan Amendment

The proposed Official Plan amendment is being introduced to adjust the land use designations of specific properties to better reflect existing uses, built form and zoning permissions. The proposed OPA introduces a site-specific policy that recognizes existing density permissions on some lands within the city and proposes to redesignate site-specific properties from low density residential to medium density residential, high density residential and Mixed/Office commercial to better reflect the existing built form and uses.

Subject Lands

The proposed OPA applies to the following properties:

3, 5, 7, 9 Algonquin Road; 201, 203 Alma Street North; 11 Arthur Street North; 65 Bagot Street; 5, 7, 9 Brant Avenue; 5, 6 Brentwood Drive; 29, 35 Cassino Avenue; 56, 60, 62, 64, 66, 68 Cedar Street; 7, 8 Christopher Court; 17, 18, 19, 26, 30 Drew Street; 6 Delhi Street; 30 Edinburgh Road North; 44, 46, 89, 109 Emma Street; 391 Eramosa Road; 1, 3, 5, 6, 7, 9 Forest Hill Drive; 36 Garth Street; 236 Gordon Street; 4, 6, 8, 10, 14 Home Street; 142-150 Imperial Road North; 16 James Street West; 8-10, 17, 33 Julia Drive; 316, 324 Kathleen Street; 50, 51 Kimberley Drive; 171 Kortright Road West; 219-225 London Road West; 57 Lonsdale Drive; 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 Manhattan Court; 46 Meadowview Avenue; 50 Mercer Street; 5, 9 Meyer Drive; 2, 8 Normandy Drive; 135 Oxford Street; 346, 350 Paisley Road; 20, 75 Preston Street; 32-46 Regent Street; 261-263, 300, 308, 310, 312, 314, 316, 318, 320, 321, 323, 460, 480 Speedvale Avenue East; 75, 77, 79, 81, 135, 136, 138, 139, 140 Speedvale Avenue West; 57 Suffolk Street West; 353, 355, 357, 361 Victoria Road North; 105, 119 Water Street; 222 Waverley Drive; 85-87, 89-93 Westwood Road; 68, 70, 72 William Street; 180 Willow Road; 14-16 Windsor Street; 560-562, 576 Woolwich Steet; 234 Yorkshire Street North; 70 Yorkshire Street South.

For more information

The proposed new Zoning Bylaw and companion Official Plan Amendment are available on guelph.ca/zoningreview. The Staff Report will be available on June 30, 2022 after 12 p.m. at guelph.ca/agendas.

The planner to contact for the Comprehensive Zoning Bylaw review is:

Abby Watts, MCIP, RPP, Project Manager, Policy Planning

519-822-1260 extension 3314

[email protected]

How to Get Involved:

Any person may attend the meeting and/or provide verbal or written comments on the application.

When we receive your registration, we will send you a confirmation message and instructions for participating in the hybrid public meeting will be provided. Instructions will also be provided during the meeting to ensure those watching online and attending in-person will be given the opportunity to speak.

To speak to the amendment, please notify the Clerk’s Department no later than 10:00 a.m. on Friday July 8, 2022, by any of the following ways:

Register online at guelph.ca/delegation

By phone at 519-837-5603 or TTY 519-826-9771

By email to [email protected]

When we receive your registration, we will send you a confirmation message and instructions for participating in the remote Council meeting. Instructions will also be provided during the meeting to ensure those watching the remote public meeting will be given the opportunity to speak.

To submit written comments and be included in the Council Agenda, we request written comments no later than 10:00 a.m. on Friday July 8, 2022, by any of the following ways:

By email to [email protected] and [email protected] (attachments must not exceed 15 MB)

and (attachments must not exceed 15 MB) In person at the ServiceGuelph Counter at City Hall, 1 Carden Street, Guelph

By regular mail or courier to Guelph City Clerk, 1 Carden Street, Guelph ON N1H 3A1 or place them in the mail slot beside the main entrance to City Hall no later than 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 8, 2022.

How to Stay Informed:

If you wish to be notified of the City Council decision on this application you must make a written request to the City Clerk by way of email or regular mail as listed above.

Appeals Information:

If a person or public body would otherwise have an ability to appeal the decision of the Council of the City of Guelph to the Ontario Land Tribunal but the person or public body does not make oral submissions at a public meeting or make written submissions to the City of Guelph before the Official Plan Amendment is adopted, the person or public body is not entitled to appeal the decision.

If a person or public body does not make oral submissions at a public meeting, or make written submissions to the City of Guelph before the Official Plan Amendment is adopted, the person or public body may not be added as a party to the hearing of an appeal before the Ontario Land Tribunal unless, in the opinion of the Tribunal, there are reasonable grounds to do so.

Notice of Collection of Personal Information:

Personal information is being collected in order to gather feedback and communicate with interested parties regarding this Official Plan Amendment. Information provided or presented at a public meeting is considered a public record and may be posted on the City’s website or made public upon request.

This information is collected under the authority of the Planning Act, R.S.O. 1990, cP.13. Questions about this collection should be directed to the Information and Access Coordinator at 519-822-1260 extension 2349 or [email protected].

Accessibility:

Alternative accessible formats are available by contacting [email protected] or TTY 519-826-9771.