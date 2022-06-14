City of Guelph services during COVID-19

This page is updated regularly, and information changes quickly. Please follow #COVID19Guelph on Facebook or Twitter for the latest updates.

Garbage and recycling

At-Home Rapid Antigen test kits must be placed into a securely tied clear bag and then into your grey cart for collection. Visit guelph.ca/waste for pick-up schedules, public waste drop-off hours, fees, and guidelines. Please wear a mask if you visit the drop-off.

Guelph Provincial Offences Court

You can pay tickets and request a trial or extension at the Guelph Provincial Offences Court from 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. All in-person court proceedings are unavailable until further notice. You can attend your court appearance remotely by Zoom at:

By telephone

(Canada toll free): 1-855-703-8985

Meeting ID: 945 7531 3966

Passcode: 462017

By video

https://zoom.us/join

Meeting ID: 945 7531 3966

Passcode: 462017

Before attending your scheduled court appearance, you will need to check-in with the prosecutor. In-person court appearances requires mandatory masking, social distancing and the completion of pre-screening documentation. For more information visit guelph.ca/court.

Guelph Museums

Pre-registration is required for visits to the Families Gallery. Visit guelphmuseums.ca for more information.

Report a concern

COVID-19 charges and fines

Officers will issue charges and fines for blatant, deliberate or repeated violations of the Reopening Ontario Act.

Set fines

Failure to comply with Reopening Ontario Act $750

Obstructing anyone performing an activity or duty under the Reopening Ontario Act $1,000

Get vaccinated

All COVID-19 vaccines being used are clinically-tested and approved by Health Canada. They are safe, effective; they protect you and those around you.

Visit wdgpublichealth.ca/vaccination to see a list of drop-in clinics near you.

Get a booster shot

Booster shots are being offered to anyone 18 years or older if they’re 168 days past their last vaccination. Calculate the number of days since you second dose visit at vaccinehunters.ca/dateme.

Book an appointment online or call 1-844-780-0202.

Booster doses increase protection that may have decreased over time. Anyone with two valid doses is still considered fully vaccinated. Booster doses help protect the most vulnerable members of our community.

Children 5-11 years old are eligible for vaccinations

Health Canada has approved the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11. Visit wdgpublichealth.ca/vaccine-kids to book your child’s appointment today. You can also check with your primary healthcare provider to see if they are giving vaccinations or check with a local pharmacy.

Book an appointment at a pharmacy

Visit covid-19.ontario.ca/vaccine-locations to find a pharmacy near you. Book an appointment or call to see if walk-in vaccinations are available.

COVID-19 testing in Guelph

Check the most up-to-date list of symptoms and take the self-assessment. Learn more about where and when to get tested for COVID-19.

Support for people and families

Canadian Mental Health Association

Wellness workshops: Guelph Family Health Team



Financial help from the Government of Canada



Please contact Guelph’s Member of Parliament, Lloyd Longfield if you have questions about programs and resources offered by the Government of Canada.

Please contact Guelph’s Member of Provincial Parliament, Mike Schreiner if you have questions about programs and resources provided by the Province of Ontario.

Local support for homeless, food-insecure

Several local agencies are working together to support people who may need food and shelter during this crisis. Learn more about Guelph’s plan to help the homeless during COVID-19.

Guelph business support

Please contact the City of Guelph’s Economic Development department if you have general questions or require business support. Get updates in the Mind Your Business e-newsletter, or follow Invest In Guelph on Facebook or Twitter.

