City-initiated Official Plan Amendment No. 81 for the Emma Street to Earl Street Pedestrian Bridge

Meeting Date: June 27, 2022

Location: Council Chambers, City Hall, 1 Carden Street

Time: 6:30 p.m.

This is a hybrid City Council meeting that can be watched online at guelph.ca/live or in-person in Council Chambers, 1 Carden Street, Guelph.

Location

The recommended Official Plan Amendment No. 81 (OPA 81) applies to the lands and river crossing from the western end of Emma Street to the eastern end of Earl Street; the location of the planned Emma Street to Earl Street pedestrian bridge.

Purpose and Effect of OPA 81

OPA 81 is a City-initiated site-specific Official Plan Amendment which adds a site-specific policy to Section 4.1.2 of the 2001 Official Plan (as amended) to implement the Schedule B Municipal Class Environmental Assessment preferred alternative for the Emma Street to Earl Street pedestrian bridge.

Purpose of the Meeting

City staff will be recommending that Council approve OPA 81 to enable implementation of the Emma Street to Earl Street pedestrian bridge. The Staff Report is available at Guelph.ca.

Additional Information

Documents relating to the Emma Street to Earl Street Bridge improvements are available at Guelph.ca.

How to Get Involved:

Any person may attend the meeting and/or provide verbal or written comments on the recommended Official Plan Amendment. If you wish to speak to the application, you must register with the Clerk’s Department no later than 10:00 a.m. on Friday June 24, 2022 by any of the following ways:

Register online at ca/delegation or by email to [email protected]

By Phone at 519-837-5603 or TTY 519-826-9771

When we receive your registration, we will send you a confirmation message and instructions for participating in the hybrid Council meeting.

Written comments to be included in the Council Agenda, must be received no later than 10:00 a.m. on Friday June 24, 2022, by any of the following ways:

By Email to [email protected] and [email protected]

and In person at the ServiceGuelph Counter at City Hall, 1 Carden Street, Guelph

By mail to Guelph City Clerk, 1 Carden Street, Guelph ON N1H 3A1

How to Stay Informed:

If you wish to be notified of the City Council decision on this Official Plan Amendment you must make a written request to the City Clerk by email or mail.

Appeals Information:

If a person or public body would otherwise have an ability to appeal the decision of the Council of the City of Guelph to the Ontario Land Tribunal but the person or public body does not make oral submissions at a public meeting or make written submissions to the City of Guelph before the by-law is passed, the person or public body is not entitled to appeal the decision.

If a person or public body does not make oral submissions at a public meeting or make written submissions to the City of Guelph before the by-law is passed, the person or public body may not be added as a party to the hearing of an appeal before the Ontario Land Tribunal unless, in the opinion of the Tribunal, there are reasonable grounds to do so.

Notice of Collection of Personal Information:

Personal information is being collected to gather feedback and communicate with interested parties regarding this Official Plan Amendment. Information provided or presented at a public meeting is considered a public record and may be posted on the City’s website or made public upon request.

This information is collected under the authority of the Planning Act, R.S.O. 1990, cP.13. Questions about this collection should be directed to the Information and Access Coordinator at 519-822-1260 extension 2349 or [email protected].

Accessibility:

Alternative accessible formats are available by contacting [email protected], or TTY 519-826-9771.

For additional information please contact:

Leah Lefler

Environmental Planner

Planning and Building Services

Phone: 519-822-1260 extension 2362 or TTY 519-826-9771

Email: [email protected]