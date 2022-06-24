Archaeological excavation of Baker District redevelopment site: June 24

Guelph, Ont., June 24, 2022 – We’re transforming a former municipal parking lot into a compact district nestled in Guelph’s historic core that will create a renewed area of activity, commerce and civic space for the local community and city. The Baker District is a landmark city-building initiative that will bring more visitors and residents downtown, create more jobs and enhance the vitality of our downtown.

Before any underground construction can begin, we’re conducting a required archeological clearance of the Baker District redevelopment site including streets adjacent to the site. The City and archaeological subconsultant, Archaeological Research Associates Ltd. (ARA) are excavating the area for the required archeological clearance of the Baker District redevelopment site.

Clearance work continues

The archaeological clearance activities for the Baker District include clearing the roadways adjacent to the main construction site; these roadways include Baker Street, Chapel and Park Lanes. Since the last update, crews have successfully cleared Baker Street, Chapel Lane and Park Lane north. The last remaining section of roadway to clear is Park Lane south (the area south of the Wellington County parking lot). This work is expected to be completed by the end of June.

As crews continue to clear the roadways, they also continue clearing the southern portion of the Baker District site (where the new Guelph Central Library will be constructed). This work will continue over the next few weeks.

The current schedule is highly dependent on several factors including archaeological findings, and the complexity of working around existing utilities in the rights of way.

To date, 112 grave shafts have been identified and 86 distinct discoveries of human remains (bone fragments) have been unearthed. About 80 per cent of the site has been excavated to date. The expected completion date for the archaeological clearance within the roadways is June 2022.

The City and ARA are following an established process for handling discoveries of human remains. including notification to appropriate agencies such as Guelph Police Services, partner Indigenous governments and Provincial ministries.

Once the archaeological clearance work is done, all remains found during the excavation now underway will be documented and reinterred at Woodlawn Memorial Park.

Baker District project updates

Construction activities are increasing in the Baker District redevelopment site. In the near future, to streamline information about this project, we will issue regular project-wide updates that include details about archaeology clearance and other general project updates. These updates will be posted on the Baker District redevelopment webpage.

Respect and dignity for human remains

To ensure that human remains are treated with respect and dignity the City does not take or share photographs of any remains found. The City requests that media and the public also follow this direction for the respectful treatment of remains.

Site history

The triangular block that is the currently Baker Street parking lot was the site of an all-faith cemetery from 1827-1853. The Public Burying Ground was established by the Canada Company in 1827. The site was used as a cemetery for 26 years. In 1853 the Town of Guelph passed a new bylaw banning human burials within town limits. The property continued to be owned by the Canada Company for another 24 years, until it was purchased by the City for use as a public park in 1879. When plans were made to move the remains from the old Public Burying Ground to a new cemetery (Woodlawn Memorial Park), family members moved some burials but others, especially unmarked graves, remained.

About the Baker District redevelopment

This welcoming and publicly accessible integrated civic hub—known as the Baker District—is anchored by a new central Guelph Public Library and includes outdoor urban squares, residential units, commercial space and public parking.

As a landmark city-building initiative, the Baker District redevelopment further revitalizes Guelph’s downtown and—by extension—improves the entire city’s economic and social prosperity.

The Baker District redevelopment project supports multiple priorities of the City’s strategic plan, Guelph. Future Ready.:

Sustaining Our Future through net-zero carbon targets

Powering Our Future through helping to grow downtown business and the local economy

Building our Future through the inclusion of affordable housing

Working Together for Our Future through innovation and strategic partnerships

The redevelopment also supports the themes of Guelph’s Community Plan to love where we live, protect our environment, create value, and play and explore.

